NU'EST reveal romantic individual MV teaser of JR for 'Let's Love (with Spoonz)'

NU'EST have released a heart-fluttering individual MV teaser of leader JR for their upcoming special collaboration MV, "Let's Love (with Spoonz)"!

The boys' upcoming "Let's Love (with Spoonz)" MV - a Valentine's treat in partnership with character goods brand 'Spoonz' - will be out in full this February 14 at 6 PM KST. NU'EST fans can look forward to even more heart-fluttering teasers of each of the remaining members leading up to Valentine's Day, as well as the perfect Valentine's gift come the holiday.

Check out JR's sweet MV teaser above!