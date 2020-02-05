9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NU'EST reveal romantic individual MV teaser of JR for 'Let's Love (with Spoonz)'

NU'EST have released a heart-fluttering individual MV teaser of leader JR for their upcoming special collaboration MV, "Let's Love (with Spoonz)"!

The boys' upcoming "Let's Love (with Spoonz)" MV - a Valentine's treat in partnership with character goods brand 'Spoonz' - will be out in full this February 14 at 6 PM KST. NU'EST fans can look forward to even more heart-fluttering teasers of each of the remaining members leading up to Valentine's Day, as well as the perfect Valentine's gift come the holiday. 

Check out JR's sweet MV teaser above!

yhuser42 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

so handsome...ahhhhh

0

Nuest_love540 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

JR looks like an angel as always <3

