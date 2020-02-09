30

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Jimin gives students at his alma mater brand new desks

AKP STAFF

Jimin has gifted students at his old high school brand-new desks.

It's been revealed that he gave all 1200 students at the Busan High School of Arts new desks and chairs. He actually wanted to do it quietly, so he had all the equipment changed during their winter break. It's also not his first time showing love for his hoobaes at the school, as he has continuously donated to the Busan Department of Education, gave out BTS CDs at his old elementary school, and gave scholarships to 10 of the students.

What a sweet gesture!

  1. BTS
  2. Jimin
3 2,632 Share 91% Upvoted

4

Paty3150 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Jimin is an angel 💙

Share

3

kookieskupkake140 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

That's so cute. Its honestly such a shame that school systems are so poorly off that they can't even afford new desks for ages. It's nice that successful sunbaes think about things like this. Especially when it comes to Arts schools who easily get neglected

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND