Jimin gives students at his alma mater brand new desks

Jimin has gifted students at his old high school brand-new desks.

It's been revealed that he gave all 1200 students at the Busan High School of Arts new desks and chairs. He actually wanted to do it quietly, so he had all the equipment changed during their winter break. It's also not his first time showing love for his hoobaes at the school, as he has continuously donated to the Busan Department of Education, gave out BTS CDs at his old elementary school, and gave scholarships to 10 of the students.

What a sweet gesture!