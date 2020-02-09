GFriend breaks own record with highest 1st week album sales for '回:LABYRINTH'

GFriend has broken its own record with soaring 1st-week album sales.

The girl group's latest mini-album '回:LABYRINTH' has reached 50,000 album sales within the first week of its release. The album, which initially dropped on February 3, sold a total of 53,162 copies, as recorded by Hanteo Chart on February 10 KST.

By selling over 29,000 copies on the first day, the rate had already surpassed that of GFriend's last album 'Fever Season', which was released back in July of 2019.

'回:LABYRINTH' is GFriend's first album since Big Hit Entertainment's acquisition of their label Source Music. The album is currently garnering praise for its clear storytelling and heightened visual content, as well as for its choreography with #CrossroadsChallenge.

Congratulations to GFriend!