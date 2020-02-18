10

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

SM confirms EXO's Suho is preparing to debut solo

AKP STAFF

A representative from SM Entertainment has just confirmed that EXO's leader Suho is in fact, preparing to debut solo soon!

On February 19, one SME rep told media outlets, "It's true that Suho is currently preparing for his 1st solo album. We will reveal more specific details once they are set in stone." 

Previously, one exclusive report alleged that EXO's Suho would be debuting solo some time in mid-March. Soon, Suho will mark the third member of EXO to release an official solo album after Chen and Baekhyun

Can't wait!

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
4 1,760 Share 63% Upvoted

3

wieyly0 pt 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Ohhh come on....

Please get the fact right.

Don't forget about Lay.

Suho is the forth member to debut solo...

Share

2

ambersky11114 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

4th MEMBER after LAY, Chen and Baekhyun

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Suho
SM confirms EXO's Suho is preparing to debut solo
56 minutes ago   4   1,712
BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
20 hours ago   17   23,716
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE - Fiesta - all members MPD FanCams
18 hours ago   1   1,121

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND