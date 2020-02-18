SM confirms EXO's Suho is preparing to debut solo

A representative from SM Entertainment has just confirmed that EXO's leader Suho is in fact, preparing to debut solo soon!

On February 19, one SME rep told media outlets, "It's true that Suho is currently preparing for his 1st solo album. We will reveal more specific details once they are set in stone."

Previously, one exclusive report alleged that EXO's Suho would be debuting solo some time in mid-March. Soon, Suho will mark the third member of EXO to release an official solo album after Chen and Baekhyun.





Can't wait!