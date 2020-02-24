Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min's film faces production issues as Jordan bans Korean entry due to coronavirus

Production on actors Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min's upcoming film 'Bargaining' has been affected by the conditions of the coronavirus outbreak.



According to industry sources on February 24 KST, the production team had intentions of shooting the film on location in Jordan at the end of March. However, due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, travelers coming from South Korea are currently not permitted to enter the country, so their production schedule is being reviewed for adjustment. The production team is now holding emergency meetings as they are undecided whether they will halt production until Jordan lifts its ban or if they will choose another country.



'Bargaining' follows the story of two government operatives who are tasked with rescuing Korean nationals who were kidnapped in the Middle East. The film will be directed by 'Forever the Moment' and 'Little Forest' director Im Sun Rae.



Meanwhile, with Korea's number of confirmed coronavirus cases snowballing, a growing number of countries have banned travelers entering from South Korea, including Jordan, Israel, and Bahrain.

