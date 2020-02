ELRIS is only days away from officially coming back!

On February 24 KST, the group unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Jackpot." The teaser reflects the high energy that the title of the song implies, complete with the members dancing on a roulette table and playing with decks of cards.

Meanwhile, the music video for "Jackpot" is set for release on February 26.

Check out the teaser above!