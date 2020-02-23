Moon Byul shares performance video of 'Eclipse' featuring female backup dancers

Moon Byul has dropped a special performance video for "Eclipse"!

On February 24, the MAMAMOO member gifted fans a new performance clip for her solo song as a good-bye gift following the end of her music program promotions. Unlike her previous performance clips, this video features all-female backup dancers. Shot casually in their practice room, this video highlights the fierce quality of the choreography with a fish-eye lens.

Check out the video above, as well as the official performance video with male dancers below!