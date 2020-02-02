Former X1 members come out to support Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon's recent fan meeting

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon recently held their 'Happy Day' fan meeting!

The sold-out event was held on February 2 at Kyunghee University's Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, and was the first fan event that the two MBK Entertainment idols had prepared since the disbandment of X1 in early January.

During the event, fans were excited to find that the two were not the only X1 members representing at the event. Former members Lee Eun Sang, Kim Yo Han, Cho Seung Youn, and Son Dong Pyo were also in attendance, sitting in the crowd and even taking a moment to greet attendees from their seats.

Later that evening, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon's official Pocketdolz Instagram account shared a couple of adorable snaps of the boys with Lee Eun Sang.

"Part two of Han Gyul and Do Hyon's fan meeting has safely ended. We are revealing a photo taken with Lee Eun Sang, who came to cheer Han Gyul and Do Hyon on," the caption read. "We were unable to take photos with them, but thank you to the other X1 members who were with us at Han Gyul and Do Hyon's fan meeting as well. In the future as well, we will cheer each other on. Today we were together, so it was a good 'Happy Day'."





Check out the Instagram post, as well as images from the event below!