'Superman Returns' star Sam Hammington thanks BTS's V and Red Velvet's Joy for kind words about his family

'Superman Returns' dad and variety star Sam Hammington recently took to his personal Instagram account to thank both BTS's V and Red Velvet's Joy after the idols mentioned they were fans of his adorable sons William and Bentley.

During a recent online conversation, one of BTS's fans asked V what they should do when they are feeling anxious. V responded, "Me? Hm, how about watching videos of [Sam Hammington's sons] William and Bentley?"





"When V from BTS watches your family. Thanks," Sam Hammington wrote in an Instagram story, before adding in Korean, "Amazing. BTS's V watched my kids. Thank you. It's an honor!"





Joy also took to her Instagram story to share screen captures of the two boys from the TV show, writing captions: "They're so, so beautiful. William and Bentley, I love you," "[They're] my largest source of life lately. So, so pretty."





In response, Sam Hammington wrote in Korean, "Joy, as well, thank you for liking our sons," before adding in English, "Thanks for the love, Joy!"





Meanwhile, Sam Hammington's family has been a part of the regular 'Superman Returns' cast since 2016.

Check out his Instagram story posts below!