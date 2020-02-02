Actors Yoo Ah In and Song Hye Kyo send love to Wuhan in recent Instagram updates

Actors Yoo Ah In and Song Hye Kyo are both voicing their support for the city of Wuhan, China, which is said to be the origin of the current coronavirus outbreak.



On February 1 KST, Yoo Ah In took to his personal Instagram account, writing, "We are human. We are Earth. We are one."



Accompanying the caption was a video designed by the actor's affiliated art collective Studio Concrete, which shows an image of the world as well as the phrase 'Love for Human,' which shifts into 'Love for Wuhan.'



Not soon after, Song Hye Kyo, a close friend and former co-star of the actor, shared the same video on her own Instagram account, captioning her post with a few prayer hand emojis.

Meanwhile, a number of Korean entertainment acts are adjusting their schedules out of coronavirus prevention concerns. Currently, the number of confirmed cases of the virus in South Korea is at 15 patients overall.

Check out the Instagram posts below!