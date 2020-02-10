8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

First transgender soldier officially recognized as a woman by the law

AKP STAFF

Transgender soldier Byun Hui Soo was officially recognized as a woman by the law. 

On February 10th, the Military Rights Center announced that the Cheongju District Court decided to correct the legal gender of the former sergeant and the first Korean soldier to undergo a sex-transforming operation. 

Sergeant Byun, who served as a tank driver in a unit in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, returned to service after undergoing a sex change operation abroad last year. Although she hoped to continue her service as a female soldier, the Army held a global screening committee and involuntarily discharged her. 

Currently, she is working with the Military Rights Center to set up lawyers to help with the case.

Siri1234,554 pts 47 seconds ago 0
47 seconds ago

So this person basically wants to serve with the female soldiers now? Sorry but I can see why they'd discharge them. I don't think I'd feel comfortable sleeping and showering in the same room as someone, who was born a male. So I can totally see where they are coming from. I don't think most of the female soldiers would feel comfortable either.

ghostleeprincess0 pt 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

It honestly sucks being a woman now that even a man can be one

I wish I had died before I had to see sickening garbage like this

I legit dont even want to be alive to watch this gross shit
