First transgender soldier officially recognized as a woman by the law

Transgender soldier Byun Hui Soo was officially recognized as a woman by the law.

On February 10th, the Military Rights Center announced that the Cheongju District Court decided to correct the legal gender of the former sergeant and the first Korean soldier to undergo a sex-transforming operation.

Sergeant Byun, who served as a tank driver in a unit in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, returned to service after undergoing a sex change operation abroad last year. Although she hoped to continue her service as a female soldier, the Army held a global screening committee and involuntarily discharged her.

Currently, she is working with the Military Rights Center to set up lawyers to help with the case.

