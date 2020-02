NEWSEN

Singer Yubin showed off her kindness by bringing face masks for reporters in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer arrived at Incheon Airport on February 9th after finishing overseas promotions in New York. In her hands are packages of masks that she brought for reporters.



Fans have been commenting on her kind actions saying:

"Yubin is so kind."

"That's such a nice thing to do."

"I love her so much because of this."

