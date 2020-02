Tonight's 'Inkigayo' will be running without a live audience.

SBS announced, "Because of the corona virus infections, the February 2nd episode of 'Inkigayo' will run without a live audience for both the live show and the pre-recording." MBC and KBS 2TV had done the same thing for 'Show! Music Core' and 'Music Bank', respectively, this week.

The show will still air later today at 3:50 PM KST on SBS.