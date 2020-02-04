Cherry Bullet put their 'Hands Up' in 1st digital single teaser images

Cherry Bullet have revealed the first set of teaser images for their first digital single 'Hands Up'.
In the teaser images below, Remi, Haeyoon, May, and Jiwon have taken on a sporty concept in black and orange athletic wear. 'Hands Up' is set to release on February 11 KST.
What do you think of Cherry Bullet's 'Hands Up' concept?
