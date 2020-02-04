BTOB's Sungjae reveals track list for '3X2=6' part 3

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed the track list for part 3 of his '3X2=6' project series.



The teaser image below reveals the title song "I Have a Lot to Say but I Won't" featuring Ilhoon and "Hypnotized" featuring Peniel. Sungjae and Ilhoon collaborated on composing and writing the title track, while "Hypnotized" was previously performed as a duet at BTOB's 2018 solo concert '2018 BTOB Time - This is Us'.



In part 1 of his '3X2=6' series, Sungjae released tracks about 'Singer Yook Sung Jae,' part 2 was dedicated to 'Human Yook Sung Jae,' and the third and final part will revolve around 'BTOB's Yoon Sung Jae.' As previously reported, the BTOB member's '3X2=6' project series will feature two song releases each month for three months. Sungjae has already dropped "Yook" and "For Winter" as well as "W.A.U" and "Chicken".



Sungjae's '3X2=6 Part 3' will be out on February 6 KST.