Kim Tae Hee gifts over 200 staff members of tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama' with chocolates for Valentine's

Actress Kim Tae Hee proved that she's an angel not just in her drama role, but also in real life by gifting chocolates to all of her fellow staff members on Valentine's Day!

On February 14, it was revealed that Kim Tae Hee personally gifted every single staff member on the set of tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama' including the filming crew, minor cast members, bus drivers, etc (over 200 staff members total) with chocolate boxes, spreading joy on Valentine's. Furthermore, Kim Tae Hee is said to have personally wrapped the boxes herself.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hee's upcoming tvN Fri-Sat drama series 'Hi Bye, Mama' is scheduled to premiere this February 22 at 9 PM KST. The story revolves around a mother who unfortunately parts ways with her family early due to a fatal accident, but before moving on the the afterlife, she decides to return to her family's side for 49 days as a ghost.

