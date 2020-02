BTS has released another batch of concept photos for their comeback!

At midnight on February 11 KST, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the second round of concept photos for the group's upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7.' In the images, BTS artfully fuses "Black Swan" with their well-known 'wings' concept to bring images of them posing dramatically over a lake, dressed in all-black with large black wings.

Meanwhile, 'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21.