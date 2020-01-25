Actor Lee Lee Kyung reveals he's a huge fan of Red Velvet & lives in their old dorm

Actor Lee Lee Kyung revealed he's a huge fan of Red Velvet and lives in their old dorm.



On the January 25th episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', 'Hitman' actor Lee Lee Kyung and Jung Joon Ho featured as guests, and they faced questions about Red Velvet's latest hit song "Psycho". Lee Lee Kyung revealed, "The apartment I'm living in now was Red Velvet's old dorm. I know their recent song 'Psycho'."



He added, "I was working out at the gym today, and I actually read the lyrics of 'Psycho' there."

Check out the clip of the 'Amazing Saturday' crew and guests facing the challenge featuring Red Velvet's "Psycho" below.





