Actor Lee Lee Kyung reveals he's a huge fan of Red Velvet & lives in their old dorm

Actor Lee Lee Kyung revealed he's a huge fan of Red Velvet and lives in their old dorm.

On the January 25th episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', 'Hitman' actor Lee Lee Kyung and Jung Joon Ho featured as guests, and they faced questions about Red Velvet's latest hit song "Psycho". Lee Lee Kyung revealed, "The apartment I'm living in now was Red Velvet's old dorm. I know their recent song 'Psycho'."

He added, "I was working out at the gym today, and I actually read the lyrics of 'Psycho' there." 

Check out the clip of the 'Amazing Saturday' crew and guests facing the challenge featuring Red Velvet's "Psycho" below.


moons_orbit51 pts 55 minutes ago 2
55 minutes ago

Please change the title of the article it sounds creepy

Astres_Dare89 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I do not think he bought this apartment because of Red Velvet, so it is not even a little bit creepy like title of article might kind of made it seen (my opinion). Title is not wrong tho, so i think perception of it can bring some doubts. Obviously people are going to live in the houses of celebrieties if houses are on sale.... It is not like every apartment is going to be destroyed after someone changes they place to live XD

