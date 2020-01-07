3

TWICE Momo's older sister gets hit with malicious comments after Momo & Heechul's dating news

TWICE Momo's older sister has been getting hit with malicious comments after her dating news with Super Junior's Heechul.

Shortly after Momo (24) and Heechul (37) went public with their relationship, a few netizens have started attacking Momo's family on social media. One netizen wrote offensive remarks on Momo's older sister's Instagram page, reasoning, "Momo's older sister doesn't even know Korean, so it's okay to write this."

Momo's older sister is currently active as a dancer in Japan, and the TWICE member has previously revealed their close relationship to her fans. 

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed embarrassment over the negative comments, writing, "This is so embarrassing," "I hope she takes legal action," "I hope they don't deal with this nicely," and more.

In related news, Momo and Heechul confirmed they were dating on January 2. 

Heather_Hughes186 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

the hate never stops does it :/ can you imagine being so obsessed with a idol that you'd stoop so low to send hate to their precious FAMILY all because they are DATING 🤮 bunch a psychos

k_kid2,794 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

No, different from what happened with Mina's mom when her picture with BamBam was exposed. So many toxic people in the world. She even had to close her account because of how crazy it was getting.

