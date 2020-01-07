10

Music Video
Red Velvet reveal 'visual music' for 'Remember Forever'

Red Velvet have released 'visual music' for their track "Remember Forever"!

"Remember Forever" is a track from Red Velvet's latest album 'The ReVe Festival Finale', and the visual music video above features footage from the girl group's album photo shoot as well as the lyrics for the song. As previously reported, their title track "Psycho" became a fast hit on music charts.

Watch Red Velvet's "Remember Forever" video above!



  1. Red Velvet
  2. REMEMBER FOREVER
