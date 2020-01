The Black Swan Challenge has gone viral as fans try to emulate BTS's modern dance moves in their latest art inspired visual for their newest single "Black Swan"! The hashtag #흑조챌린지 (BlackSwanChallenge) is now trending number one worldwide.

A karmy said BTS was doing the black swan challenge 😂😂😂#흑조챌린지@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Sgd4w2EjJu — sowoojoo ⁷ 🖤🦢 (@monopeworld) January 17, 2020

Fans have been spotted lying on the floor copying the moves from the song in a hilarious manner.

Part 2 of me trying to be a black swan😂 #흑조챌린지 pic.twitter.com/uKpfoPgogj — Laura⁷ ☀️ (@taetohyung) January 17, 2020

NOT AT HOW CUTE K-ARMYS TRENDING #BlackSwanChallenge #흑조챌린지 헐 ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ SO CUTE... to @BTS_twt 😂😂 can you try this BTS? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q1fYrCyZ1G — aiko ⁷🐹 | STREAM BLACKSWAN 🦢🖤 (@daddymingloss) January 17, 2020

#흑조챌린지 2차도전 발만 올라가고 변화는 없는데 머리는 안박앗다.. pic.twitter.com/Au2DJg5Iwf — 구 슬 ⁷ (@Koosuel_l0l3) January 17, 2020

K-ARMYS MADE A BLACK SWAN CHALLENGE THEYRE SO CUTE LMAOOO #흑조챌린지 pic.twitter.com/tjsBLH0GLt — zara⁷ 🦢🖤 (@KTHKOOTlE) January 17, 2020

I think I did something wrong but ---#blackswanchallenge#흑조챌린지@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tsZkPc6wkz — имя со (@ar_min_) January 17, 2020

Will you take part in the challenge?