Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Taeyeon receives outpouring of support from SMTOWN artists on final day of 'Unseen' solo concert

Even more SM Entertainment idols came out to support Taeyeon's solo concert!

On January 19 KST, Girls' Generation groupmate Yuri, SHINee's Key, NCT's Doyoung, and Red Velvet's Yeri all attended the final day of Taeyeon's 'Unseen' solo concert, which was held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

To commemorate the fun occasion, SM Entertainment took to their official social media to share photos of all four idols visiting Taeyeon backstage. In one of the photos, Key playfully poses with his Girls' Generation lightstick, while in another, Yeri and Taeyeon pose with a slogan that reads: "Happy that we are together #Taeyeon."


"We are sincerely thankful to all of you who were with us during the three-day concert," SM Entertainment captioned the photos.

Check out the images below!

I really want to see her concert one day! It's so nice to see SM artists supporting her!

To be honest I'm very concern and worried about Taeyeon. The more popular the more hate one will get. Taeyeon is at the top of the rank rather you like it or not and she has a lot of pressure not only with the workload alone but also all those eyes and hates. I don't understand why people have so much ager towards her. Don't like her face, voice, music whatever it may be please do not support her work or give her any attention or waste any of your time on her. If you like her please support her work. It's seriously simple as that. Why does what she does or how she look even anybody's concern. I seriously can't understand the haters. I hope she can just ignore the negativity and continue to do what she does.

