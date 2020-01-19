Taeyeon receives outpouring of support from SMTOWN artists on final day of 'Unseen' solo concert

Even more SM Entertainment idols came out to support Taeyeon's solo concert!

On January 19 KST, Girls' Generation groupmate Yuri, SHINee's Key, NCT's Doyoung, and Red Velvet's Yeri all attended the final day of Taeyeon's 'Unseen' solo concert, which was held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.



To commemorate the fun occasion, SM Entertainment took to their official social media to share photos of all four idols visiting Taeyeon backstage. In one of the photos, Key playfully poses with his Girls' Generation lightstick, while in another, Yeri and Taeyeon pose with a slogan that reads: "Happy that we are together #Taeyeon."





"We are sincerely thankful to all of you who were with us during the three-day concert," SM Entertainment captioned the photos.



Check out the images below!