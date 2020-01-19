9

Check out the teaser for '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' featuring ITZY, MONSTA X, SF9, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Gugudan, and more!

'2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' has released their official teaser.

This year's 'ISAC' will include relay, archery, wrestling, pitching, penalty kick, e-sports (PUBG and FIFA), and horseback riding. The teaser shows the 'gods' MONSTA XGugudanSeventeen, and A Pink's Bomi, who have all received amazing results during 'ISAC'. The 'rookies' who will be challenging them for their place are the solo league (Jung Se WoonHa Sung WoonKim Jae Hwan), ITZYCherry BulletNCT DreamStray KidsSF9, and more.

'2020 ISAC' will take place at 5:50 PM KST on the 24th, at 10:40 AM KST on the 25th, and at 5PM KST on the 27th. Check out the teaser below.

