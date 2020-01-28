Sleepy reveals 5 artists rejected offer to feature on his upcoming track

Sleepy says 5 artists rejected the offer to feature on his upcoming track.



On the January 28th episode of SBS PowerFM's 'Lee Joon's Young Street', the rapper revealed, "My new song is coming out tomorrow. The title is 'CEO'. The one with deep flow Deepflow featured in it. I asked 5 artists, but they all turned me down."



He continued, "The only artist left Deepflow went with me. I hope you all can listen to it at least once."





In recent news, Sleepy dropped his track "Justice" earlier this month in the midst of his ongoing lawsuit with his former label TS Entertainment.