Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former Wonder Girls' members Yubin & Lim write messages to fans after they part ways with JYPE

AKP STAFF

Former Wonder Girls' members Yubin and Lim wrote messages for fans after they parted ways with JYP Entertainment.

On January 28, JYPE announced Yubin and Lim had officially left the agency after the end of their exclusive contracts, and the two former members of Wonder Girls left messages for fans on Instagram after the news.

Yubin wrote: 

"Hello, this is Yubin. On January 25, the 13-year journey I'd taken with JYP came to an end. A girl who just liked music and dancing was able to meet great colleagues, become part of Wonder Girls, experience performances that she never imagined, and grow into a healthy artist. Thank you to the people at JYP who made that possible. I was really happy to be able to work in good environment with good people and make good music. It was a huge stroke of luck on my part. I'll use what I've learned from JYP to show even more growth as an artist in future.

Thank you to PD J.Y. Park and CEO Jung Wook and everyone at JYP, who supported me trying new things and gave me so much good advice. Thank you also to my precious fans, who have cheered me on without fail. I'll greet you with more good news in 2020. I wish you the best this new year."



Read Yubin and Lim's messages below.



View this post on Instagram

JYP엔터테인먼트와의 계약이 완료되었습니다. 그동안 함께 해주신 JYP 가족분들께 감사의 말씀을 드립니다. JYP와 함께했던 13년 동안 많이 배우고 평생 잊지 못할 추억을 만들었습니다. 비록 계약은 끝이 났지만, 여전히 가족처럼 서로 응원하겠습니다. 앞으로 다양한 모습으로 팬분들께 인사드리겠습니다! 앞으로의 활동도 지켜봐 주세요! 다시 한번 감사드립니다!😭🙏💕 My contract with JYP entertainment has come to an end. I want to thank our JYP family and to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. I have learned a lot and made unforgettable memories during the past 13 years in JYP. Although my contract has come to an end, we will always support each other like family. Here comes a new start! Thank you so much once again!💌🙏❤

A post shared by 우혜림 (@wg_lim) on

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요, 유빈입니다. 지난 1월 25일을 끝으로 13년 동안 함께한 JYP와의 여정을 마무리하게 되었습니다. 그저 음악을 사랑하고 춤추는 걸 좋아하던 소녀가 멋진 동료들을 만나 원더걸스가 되어 상상하지도 못했던 소중한 무대들을 경험하며 건강한 아티스트로 성장할 수 있도록 도와주신 JYP 식구분들 모두 감사드립니다. 좋은 환경에서 좋은 사람들과 좋은 음악들을 만들 수 있어 정말 행복했고 또 너무나 큰 행운이었습니다. JYP에서 배운 값진 경험들을 바탕으로 더욱더 멋진 아티스트로 성장하는 모습 보여드릴게요! 새로운 도전을 응원해주시고 아낌없이 조언해주신 박진영 피디님과 정욱 대표님, JYP 식구분들 그리고 지금까지 변함없이 저를 응원해주신 소중한 팬 여러분들(더풀쟉이🧡) 고맙습니다! 2020년엔 더 많은 기쁜 소식들로 인사드리도록 하겠습니다. 새해 복 많이 받으세요🙇🏻‍♀️

A post shared by 유빈 YUBIN (@iluvyub) on

  1. Wonder Girls
  2. Yubin
  3. Lim
