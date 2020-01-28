Former Wonder Girls' members Yubin & Lim write messages to fans after they part ways with JYPE

View this post on Instagram

JYP엔터테인먼트와의 계약이 완료되었습니다. 그동안 함께 해주신 JYP 가족분들께 감사의 말씀을 드립니다. JYP와 함께했던 13년 동안 많이 배우고 평생 잊지 못할 추억을 만들었습니다. 비록 계약은 끝이 났지만, 여전히 가족처럼 서로 응원하겠습니다. 앞으로 다양한 모습으로 팬분들께 인사드리겠습니다! 앞으로의 활동도 지켜봐 주세요! 다시 한번 감사드립니다!😭🙏💕 My contract with JYP entertainment has come to an end. I want to thank our JYP family and to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. I have learned a lot and made unforgettable memories during the past 13 years in JYP. Although my contract has come to an end, we will always support each other like family. Here comes a new start! Thank you so much once again!💌🙏❤