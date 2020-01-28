Music shows follow up with plans for audience in midst of Coronavirus warnings

The networks behind weekly music shows have responded to how they'll be handling a live audience in the midst of warnings about the spread of the Coronavirus.



With the diagnosis of 4 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in South Korea, music shows like 'M! Countdown', 'Music Bank', 'Show! Music Core', and 'Inkigayo' revealed their action plans to deal with studio guests. KBS announced the network would be making sure to put up public health signs and prepare hand sanitizer, masks, and fever instruments. Any audience member who show flu symptoms will also be asked to return home. These changes will affect KBS shows 'Music Bank', 'Open Concert', 'Immortal Songs', 'National Singing Contest', 'Gag Concert', 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', and 'Gayo Stage'.



On 'M! Countdown', Mnet stated they would be preparing cameras that detect fever, hand sanitizer, and masks for audience members. MBC's 'Show! Music Core' will be preparing hand sanitizer and masks, and SBS are still in discussion about how to handle the issue.



Stay tuned for updates.

