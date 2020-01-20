SF9's Rowoon demonstrates how to shine in basic, casual styles with his 'Dazed' solo cover pictorial





SF9's Rowoon graced the cover of 'Dazed' magazine's February issue with his striking physique!

Partnering up with Korean basic/casual brand 'Suecomma Bonnie', Rowoon demonstrated perfectly how to shine in the simplest, everyday styles from white short sleeves to monotone suits, leather jackets, etc.

In his interview, Rowoon talked about his unique preferences when it comes to nurturing his 'own space'. He said, "I've always thought more about what other people around me might prefer, more than myself. But through acting, I began to ask myself what it was that I preferred... It turns out, I like to close myself in on all sides. I like being enclosed so that I can establish an atmosphere for me to focus on just one thing. One time, I even put up a curtain in front of the door to my room, and the SF9 members made fun of me, saying I was overdoing it. But I didn't mind. I curtained off every open crevice."

Finally, Rowoon named his goals for 2020, 'The Year of the Metal Rat'. Rowoon, born in 1996, is also a 'Rat' in the Eastern zodiac. "I just want to be happy, and to have the leisure to take care of the people around me. As for the goals of my team, to win 1st place. To perform in Korea. To be seen by the public through various sides, for a long time."





Check out some cuts from Rowoon's 'Dazed' pictorial below.