Super Junior to perform their comeback title track '2YA2YAO!' for the first time on 'Super Junior: The Stage' via 'V Live'

Super Junior will be greeting fans worldwide on the day of their comeback, with a special broadcast titled 'Super Junior: The Stage'!



The veteran idol group is expected to make a comeback with the release of their 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless' this January 28 at 6 PM KST. The repackaged album will contain a total of 14 songs including 4 brand new tracks - title song "2YA2YAO!", "Ticky Tocky", "Shadow (赤霞)", and "Rock Your Body".

Alongside their comeback album release, Super Junior will be unveiling the full performance of their title track "2YA2YAO!" for the first time ever on January 28 via 'Super Junior: The Stage', airing worldwide through 'V Live'! Fans can also look forward to fun content like Super Junior's MV reactions, answering fans' questions, and more.

