The Rose confirmed to guest at Halsey's live concert in Seoul

K-Rock band The Rose will be performing as supporting guests during singer Halsey's upcoming live concert in Seoul, South Korea!

Halsey is expected to greet her Korean fans this coming May 9 at Seoul's Olympic Hall, as a part of her ongoing world tour 'Manic'. According to the concert's official teaser poster below, Halsey's upcoming Seoul concert will feature "support from The Rose".

Meanwhile, Halsey is well-known by her Korean fans as the featuring artist of BTS's "Boy With Luv", plus more.

