Red Velvet's Yeri cheers on NCT Dream on the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' through SNS

Red Velvet's Yeri cheered on her fellow SM Entertainment hoobae artists, NCT Dream, during the Lunar New Year special '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship'!

On January 27, the Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC' aired the final part of its weekend competition, featuring NCT Dream against MONSTA X in the male archery finals. Yeri revealed that she was also tuning in to the '2020 ISAC' from home, as she shared a screenshot of the broadcast via her Instagram story!

In Yeri's Instagram story post, NCT Dream's Jeno seems to be deep in concentration during his archery finals. Yeri cheered him on by writing, "Jeno shoots 10!!! So cute."

Which teams were you cheering on during the Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC'?

