OnlyOneOf reveal member Nine's teaser image for their 1st single album 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1'

Rookie boy group OnlyOneOf's comeback with their 1st single album 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1' is just around the corner!

Alongside a moody teaser image of today's member Nine, OnlyOneOf also shared another snippet of their comeback title track lyrics, which read, "I just tried to draw you but, feels like you tried to drown me out."

Meanwhile, OnlyOneOf will be returning this January 30 at 12 PM KST with their 1st single album 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1' and their title track, "dOra maar". The group's upcoming single album will kick off the final theme in OnlyOneOf's universe, which consists of "dot, line, and plane". Fans can look forward to the unique message of 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1', which will be a direct midway point between 'line' and 'plane'.





Stay tuned for OnlyOneOf's full comeback, later this week!