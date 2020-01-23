12

Red Velvet's Wendy reportedly still recovering in hospital after a month since accident

Red Velvet's Wendy is reportedly still recovering in the hospital after a month since her accident.


As previously reported, Wendy suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries after falling 2.5 meters during rehearsals for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' on December 25 of last year. According to reports on January 23, Wendy is still recovering in the hospital due to the severity of her injuries. As the location of her injuries include sensitive areas, her recovery period is expected to be longer than fans may hope.

In other news, SBS is currently doing an internal investigation to look into the details of the accident, and police are reportedly investigating whether the event venue was in violation of 'Disaster Preparedness Plan' laws.

Stay tuned for updates. 

At this point let's just hope that she will recover to full 100% health. No matter how long it takes. Even if it will be a year it's still better to see her back happy and healthy than SM rushing things!

1

Not suprising, pelvic and wrist injuries take at least 2-3 months to fully recover and one month definetely isnt enough time to hope for a full recovery im not too sure how long it takes for facial injuries though but still just hope sm doesnt rush her into promoting and working again right when she recovers fully although these injuries are phyiscally hard i hope people dont forget that its also mentally difficult. Wendy must be feeling traumatic to even be thinking about performing again after such an incident, she should comeback once she feels 100% no matter how long it takes and i hope reveluvs and netizens can accept that.

