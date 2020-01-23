Red Velvet's Wendy reportedly still recovering in hospital after a month since accident

Red Velvet's Wendy is reportedly still recovering in the hospital after a month since her accident.



As previously reported, Wendy suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries after falling 2.5 meters during rehearsals for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' on December 25 of last year. According to reports on January 23, Wendy is still recovering in the hospital due to the severity of her injuries. As the location of her injuries include sensitive areas, her recovery period is expected to be longer than fans may hope.



In other news, SBS is currently doing an internal investigation to look into the details of the accident, and police are reportedly investigating whether the event venue was in violation of 'Disaster Preparedness Plan' laws.



Stay tuned for updates.