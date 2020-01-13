Prosecution requests a 2-year sentence for Shim Eun Jin's malicious commenter

Prosecutors are asking for two years of prison for a female malicious commenter for sexual harassment and humiliation towards first-generation Baby V.O.X idol and actress Shim Eun Jin.



In an appeal decision hearing on January 13th by the Seoul Western District Court's Penal Information Office, the prosecution court asked for two years' imprisonment for allegations of the use of communication media under the Special Law on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes. The defendant had previously been sentenced to a fine of 3 million KRW ($2,600) and sentenced to five months in prison for committing alleged offenses against victims, but the prosecution is asking for a longer sentence request.

The defendant had also previously undergone an 80-hour sexual violence treatment program. The final sentence will be announced on February 13th.

