Dara amuses fans with her humorous selfies

Dara has amused fans with her recent selfies.

The popular entertainer recently made an Instagram post in which she was seen wrapping clear plastic around her eyes. The caption reads: "2020 new trend!!! These are Gentle Monster's amazing and cool futuristic sunglasses. I discovered these while eating ice cream."


Dara is seen looking lovely as always even with plastic wrapped around her eyes! Amused netizens have been commenting on her pictures, saying: 

"I can't believe that's the face of someone who is 37 years old..."

"You are too funny."

"LOL, she has a great sense of humor."

What do you think of Dara's new "sunglasses"?

Not funny enough for six pictures.

