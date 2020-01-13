8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Zico takes over the charts with his newest release 'Any Song'

AKP STAFF

'Chart King' Zico's newest hit "Any Song" has climbed its way up the charts to reach number one!

The rapper and artist released his newest song on January 13th. Within hours, the song took over charts on multiple music distribution sites. 

The song is #1 on the real-time charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo.

"Any Song" is a dancehall track that has wit and rhythm, as well as a captivating vocal performance by Zico, who is said to have taken part in writing and composing the track. 

Congratulations to Zico! You can check out the track below.

N00R4962 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

He deserves it, the song is amazing!
diadems-1,472 pts 25 minutes ago 1
25 minutes ago

Golden phone trash.

