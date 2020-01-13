Zico takes over the charts with his newest release 'Any Song'

'Chart King' Zico's newest hit "Any Song" has climbed its way up the charts to reach number one!

The rapper and artist released his newest song on January 13th. Within hours, the song took over charts on multiple music distribution sites.

The song is #1 on the real-time charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo.

"Any Song" is a dancehall track that has wit and rhythm, as well as a captivating vocal performance by Zico, who is said to have taken part in writing and composing the track.



Congratulations to Zico! You can check out the track below.