Netizens reveal pictures of EXO's Chen house posted by his fiance, reactions become divisive

EXO Chen's announcement of his impending marriage and fiancée's pregnancy has stunned many netizens, leading to divisive reactions.

Although many fans are supportive, some fans are not and are releasing their anger towards the star. Recent photos revealed by netizens show Chen's house. Notably, netizens noticed the huge stack of Hermès boxes in a corner. The photos were taken from Chen's fiancée's Instagram, who posted photos of their joint apartment.

Netizen comments include:

"Look at all those Hermes boxes. I'm sure most of them are from fans."

"Fans who turn away from you are the scariest."

"His girlfriend is making a scene trying to become famous."

"She must be super happy that all of her newlywed furniture was paid for by fans."



"His girlfriend wasn't careful at all, as if she wanted to get caught on purpose kekeke."







