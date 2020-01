MBC's 'My Little Television V2' will end on the 20th.

The staff of the show said, "My Little Television V2' will finish its season. The last online live broadcast will be on the 4th, and the last broadcast will be on the 20th."

The first season of 'My Little Television' started its regular broadcast in April 2015 and ran until June 2017. The second season started in March 2019 and will be ending in January 2020.