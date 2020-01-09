23

Netizens criticize ITZY's outfits at the Gaon Music Chart Awards

Netizens are criticizing ITZY's latest stage outfits at the Gaon Music Chart Awards. 

The girls were seen braving cold weather while sporting black military boots and bright neon highlighted outfits. However, netizens found them less than appealing, stating: 

"They must have taken influence from Red Velvet's stylists..."

"The clothes are one thing but the whole style, in general, is the worst."

"Was their concept being cheap?"

"They still look beautiful despite their outfits."

What do you think about the outfits? 

lolzzzz287 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

but these clothes are similiar to what they wear in their mvs (colourfull and street-ish clothes) also they look good

Andrada2397721 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The outfits don't look cheap to me, it looks good on them.

