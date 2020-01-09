Netizens criticize ITZY's outfits at the Gaon Music Chart Awards

ENEWS24

Netizens are criticizing ITZY's latest stage outfits at the Gaon Music Chart Awards.

NEWSEN

The girls were seen braving cold weather while sporting black military boots and bright neon highlighted outfits. However, netizens found them less than appealing, stating:

"They must have taken influence from Red Velvet's stylists..."

"The clothes are one thing but the whole style, in general, is the worst."

"Was their concept being cheap?"

"They still look beautiful despite their outfits."



What do you think about the outfits?