Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of December 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of December 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1IU - Blueming178,930,989
2Noel - Late Night151,487,020
3Damoim x Dingo - I'mma Do
142,783,926
4Idina Menzel, AURORA - Into The Unknown141,900,690
5Davichi - Dear132,400,108
6Baek Ye Rin - Square (2017)128,341,295
7IU - Love Poem128,248,418
8MAMAMOO - HIP125,572,442
9CHANGMO - METEOR121,178,425
10AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
111,684,048


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1EXO - OBSESSION202,489 (Total Sales: 766,294)Dreamus
2Stray Kids - Cle _ LEVANTER182,300Dreamus
3Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Finale104,729Dreamus
4Park Ji Hun - 360103,392NHN Bugs
5Kim Jae Hwan - MOMENT
66,228Genie Music
6CIX - Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place32,382 (Total Sales: 76,037)Warner Music
7BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA31,735 (Total Sales: 3,718,230)Dreamus
8Cosmic Girls - As you Wish24,611 (Total Sales: 87,219)Kakao M
9IU - Love Poem22,265 (Total Sales: 191,051)Kakao M
10BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Answer21,585 (Total Sales: 2,561,378)Dreamus


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

pink_oracle4,166 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Oooh Cosmic Girls charted pretty well. It was one of their best comebacks.

