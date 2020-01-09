Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of December 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of December 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|IU - Blueming
|178,930,989
|2
|Noel - Late Night
|151,487,020
|3
|Damoim x Dingo - I'mma Do
|142,783,926
|4
|Idina Menzel, AURORA - Into The Unknown
|141,900,690
|5
|Davichi - Dear
|132,400,108
|6
|Baek Ye Rin - Square (2017)
|128,341,295
|7
|IU - Love Poem
|128,248,418
|8
|MAMAMOO - HIP
|125,572,442
|9
|CHANGMO - METEOR
|121,178,425
|10
|AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
|111,684,048
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|EXO - OBSESSION
|202,489 (Total Sales: 766,294)
|Dreamus
|2
|Stray Kids - Cle _ LEVANTER
|182,300
|Dreamus
|3
|Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Finale
|104,729
|Dreamus
|4
|Park Ji Hun - 360
|103,392
|NHN Bugs
|5
|Kim Jae Hwan - MOMENT
|66,228
|Genie Music
|6
|CIX - Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place
|32,382 (Total Sales: 76,037)
|Warner Music
|7
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA
|31,735 (Total Sales: 3,718,230)
|Dreamus
|8
|Cosmic Girls - As you Wish
|24,611 (Total Sales: 87,219)
|Kakao M
|9
|IU - Love Poem
|22,265 (Total Sales: 191,051)
|Kakao M
|10
|BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Answer
|21,585 (Total Sales: 2,561,378)
|Dreamus
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment