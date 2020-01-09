Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of December 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of December 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 IU - Blueming 178,930,989 2 Noel - Late Night 151,487,020 3 Damoim x Dingo - I'mma Do

142,783,926 4 Idina Menzel, AURORA - Into The Unknown 141,900,690 5 Davichi - Dear 132,400,108 6 Baek Ye Rin - Square (2017) 128,341,295 7 IU - Love Poem 128,248,418 8 MAMAMOO - HIP 125,572,442 9 CHANGMO - METEOR 121,178,425 10 AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love

111,684,048





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 EXO - OBSESSION 202,489 (Total Sales: 766,294) Dreamus 2 Stray Kids - Cle _ LEVANTER 182,300 Dreamus 3 Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Finale 104,729 Dreamus 4 Park Ji Hun - 360 103,392 NHN Bugs 5 Kim Jae Hwan - MOMENT

66,228 Genie Music 6 CIX - Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place 32,382 (Total Sales: 76,037) Warner Music 7 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA 31,735 (Total Sales: 3,718,230) Dreamus 8 Cosmic Girls - As you Wish 24,611 (Total Sales: 87,219) Kakao M 9 IU - Love Poem 22,265 (Total Sales: 191,051) Kakao M 10 BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Answer 21,585 (Total Sales: 2,561,378) Dreamus





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.