MONSTA X announce the North American dates for their 2020 World Tour!

MONSTA X has announced that their 2020 North American World Tour!

The popular idol group made the announcement on their social media on January 13th. 

6/2 Minneapolis, MN
6/5 Detroit, MI
6/7 Washington DC
6/10 Newark, NJ
6/12 Boston, MA
6/14 Toronto, ONT
6/16 Chicago, IL
6/19 Atlantic City, NJ
6/22 Atlanta, GA
6/24 Sunrise, FL
6/27 Fort Worth, TX
6/29 Denver, CO
7/1 Seattle, WA
7/3 Vancouver, BC
7/6 San Jose, CA
7/8 Phoenix, AZ
7/11 Los Angeles, CA

The boys will kick things off in the midwest on June 2 in Minneapolis and visit numerous spots in both the US and Canada before concluding the North American tour in Los Angeles on July 11. Are you excited to see MONSTA X live? 

teleri3,732 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

8/22 Atlanta - I'm there! & just maybe it will be all 7 (crossing fingers)

PinKookiE497 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

How can it be called North american tour without even one Mexican city 😔

