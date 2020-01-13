MONSTA X announce the North American dates for their 2020 World Tour!

MONSTA X has announced that their 2020 North American World Tour!
The popular idol group made the announcement on their social media on January 13th.
6/2 Minneapolis, MN
6/5 Detroit, MI
6/7 Washington DC
6/10 Newark, NJ
6/12 Boston, MA
6/14 Toronto, ONT
6/16 Chicago, IL
6/19 Atlantic City, NJ
6/22 Atlanta, GA
6/24 Sunrise, FL
6/27 Fort Worth, TX
6/29 Denver, CO
7/1 Seattle, WA
7/3 Vancouver, BC
7/6 San Jose, CA
7/8 Phoenix, AZ
7/11 Los Angeles, CA
The boys will kick things off in the midwest on June 2 in Minneapolis and visit numerous spots in both the US and Canada before concluding the North American tour in Los Angeles on July 11. Are you excited to see MONSTA X live?
Log in to comment