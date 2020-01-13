MONSTA X announce the North American dates for their 2020 World Tour!

MONSTA X has announced that their 2020 North American World Tour!

The popular idol group made the announcement on their social media on January 13th.

6/2 Minneapolis, MN

6/5 Detroit, MI

6/7 Washington DC

6/10 Newark, NJ

6/12 Boston, MA

6/14 Toronto, ONT

6/16 Chicago, IL

6/19 Atlantic City, NJ

6/22 Atlanta, GA

6/24 Sunrise, FL

6/27 Fort Worth, TX

6/29 Denver, CO

7/1 Seattle, WA

7/3 Vancouver, BC

7/6 San Jose, CA

7/8 Phoenix, AZ

7/11 Los Angeles, CA

The boys will kick things off in the midwest on June 2 in Minneapolis and visit numerous spots in both the US and Canada before concluding the North American tour in Los Angeles on July 11. Are you excited to see MONSTA X live?