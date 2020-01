MK SPORTS

A-Pink's Na-Eun has made trending headlines for her visuals.

The popular idol appeared at the opening previews for the movie 'Mister Joo: Vanished VIP' on January 13th at the COEX Megabox in Gangnam. Na-Eun showed off her doll like visuals for the cameras and netizens have been quick to comment on her beauty, stating:





"Wow when was Na-Eun this pretty?"

"She looks like a doll."

"She got a lot prettier recently."

What do you think?