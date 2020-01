Momoland burst into tears after winning number one on 'M Countdown'.

The girls won first on the January 9th episode of the show despite recent controversies surrounding the group including accusations by Daisy that 'Finding Momoland' was rigged. The girls were seen tearing up and stated: "Thank you. We will work harder as Momoland."



The girls beat out groups such as SF9, ATEEZ, Verivery, and more on the comeback stage.



Congratulations to Momoland!