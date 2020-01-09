Younha becomes the first female Korean solo artist to top US iTunes chart with her single 'Winter Flower' featuring BTS's RM

Younha has become the first Korean female solo artist to top the US iTunes chart with her latest single "Winter Flower" featuring none other than BTS's RM.

Congratulations to Younha for getting the recognition she deserves!

