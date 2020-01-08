MLD Entertainment accuses Daisy of making false claims + reasons that it is legal to request contract termination fees

On January 8, MLD Entertainment issued another lengthy statement of rebuttal against the claims made on the January 7 broadcast of KBS's 'News 9' involving Momoland member Daisy.



First, MLD Entertainment adamantly denied once again that Momoland's survival program 'Finding Momoland' was rigged. Next, the agency provided a lengthy explanation of their side to Daisy's claims, where she accused the company of preventing her from promotions for approximately 8 months.

MLD said, "During the 8-month period starting from May of 2019, Momoland did not even carry out any official promotions such as releasing a domestic album. Since the release of their 5th mini album 'I'm So Hot' in March of 2019, Momoland did not carry out official group promotions other than unit activities for approximately 9 months. The reason for this was due to our conflict with Daisy."

The agency continued, "In February of 2019, Daisy became involved in a dating scandal. After checking with her, we released a statement confirming the dating news to be true. Then, 3 days later, Daisy's mother requested that we remove Daisy from Momoland, and that she would be coming to take her daughter away. Daisy also knew of her mother's intentions. But as the group was currently in the process of preparing for a comeback album, we asked Daisy to take a break from promotions. Then, on March 12, 2019, on March 27, 2019, and on July 30, 2019, Daisy mother sent us three different legal documents requesting for a termination of Daisy's contract. In August of 2019, we relayed our intentions to allow for the termination of Daisy's contract without any penalties via Daisy's legal representative."



However, "Daisy's side rejected this offer, instead adding to the ongoing conflict by accusing us of 'demanding illegal payments'. Afterward, we had no choice but to send over a legal document on our end, denying their original request to terminate Daisy's contract and also explaining the need to pay a contract termination fee for attempting to terminate the contract in advance."



MLD Entertainment then reasoned that to request a contract termination fee when a contract must be terminated "for the artists's own benefit" is legal according to Korea's entertainment contract laws, and also stressed that the agency does not admit to any of the accusations raised on KBS's 'News 9'. Finally, the company has asked that KBS apologize for their "biased" broadcast, and is currently waiting for their reply.

