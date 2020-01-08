Catch a preview of Red Velvet Joy's role as the manager of the celebrity basketball team 'Handsome Tigers'!

SBS's new celebrity basketball reality program 'Handsome Tigers' premieres this coming weekend!

Ahead of the series' official premiere, SBS has been releasing several behind-the-scenes videos of the cast members from the 'Handsome Tigers' filming set, including the team's adorable female manager Red Velvet's Joy!

As you can see in the 'Focus Cam' of Joy's role as the manager of 'Handsome Tigers', the idol leads the team through all kinds of important activities including stretches, timed runs, and more!

Meanwhile, 'Handsome Tigers' consists of a team of celebrities known for their notable basketball skills, including Lee Sang Yoon, Seo Ji Suk, Kim Seung Hyun, Julien Kang, Shorry J, Kang Kyung Joon, Lee Tae Sun, Moon Soo In, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Yu Seon Ho. The team will be coached by former basketball player Seo Jang Hoon.

You can catch the premiere of SBS's 'Handsome TIgers' this January 10 at 11:10 PM KST! In the meantime, check out some of the other cast members' 'Focus Cam' clips below.

