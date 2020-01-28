Kim Shin Young reveals that Wendy is doing alright, updates on her condition

Entertainer Kim Shin Young has revealed some news about Red Velvet Wendy's well being following her traumatic accident at the 2019 Gayo Daejun.

Kin Shin Young was hosting her radio program 'Noon Date with Kim Shin Young' where she revealed that Wendy prepared snacks and gifts for the Red Velvet tour staff while she was injured. She continued stating: "Wendy is really an angel. Both Seulgi and Wendy are kind to a fault. When they came to my show they gave me a macaron cake. I sent Wendy a text and she says she's doing ok and wished me a happy new year."





We wish Wendy a speedy recovery!