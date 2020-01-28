IZ reveal dreamy MV teaser for 'The Day'

IZ have revealed a dreamy music video teaser for "The Day".



The MV teaser follows the IZ members as they enter a hotel and end up in a dream-like performance. As previously reported, "The Day" is described as a dreamlike, sentimental song, and it's the title song of their third mini album of the same name.



IZ's "The Day" drops on January 31 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?