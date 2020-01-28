AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his 20th birthday

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi is trending worldwide as fans congratulate the popular idol star on his birthday.
Fans are using the hashtag #빛나는_대휘의_스무살 (OurShiningDaehwiTwentyYearsOld) to wish the star happy birthday, stating:
Happy Birthday to Lee Dae Hwi!
