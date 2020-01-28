AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his 20th birthday

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi is trending worldwide as fans congratulate the popular idol star on his birthday.

Fans are using the hashtag #빛나는_대휘의_스무살 (OurShiningDaehwiTwentyYearsOld) to wish the star happy birthday, stating:

Happy Birthday to the child Youngmin basically raised, Woong’s destined partner in crime, Donghyun’s favourite child, Woojin’s most precious little brother and ABNEWs favourite adorable yet talented born-to-be-idol little maknae 🐤❤️#빛나는_대휘의_스무살 pic.twitter.com/qQl5ijThxk — 대삐 🐤 (@ayb6ix) January 28, 2020

Happybirthday〜



we always hope your happiness

a year full of love#빛나는_대휘의_스무살 pic.twitter.com/AybruDsTRC — nao (@maemaeyou) January 28, 2020

Happy Birthday to Lee Dae Hwi!