Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel stars in sophisticated GIVENCHY Beauty pictorial for 'Marie Claire'

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel is the star of a new pictorial for 'Marie Claire'!

On January 20 KST, the Korean edition of the women's lifestyle magazine revealed images from their upcoming GIVENCHY Beauty x Kang Daniel pictorial.


In one of the images, the idol is dressed sleek in a white dress shirt and black pants while posing with a GIVENCHY powder compact, while in the other, he is wearing all-black with his form-fitted turtleneck accentuating his muscular arms.


Meanwhile, the pictorial will appear in 'Marie Claire's February issue.

Check out the images below!

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. MARIE CLAIRE
dacry23392 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

A luxurious man, modeling a luxury brand for a luxurious magazine ❤️ #KangDaniel #강다니엘

Haruka000382 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago
