Kang Daniel stars in sophisticated GIVENCHY Beauty pictorial for 'Marie Claire'

Kang Daniel is the star of a new pictorial for 'Marie Claire'!



On January 20 KST, the Korean edition of the women's lifestyle magazine revealed images from their upcoming GIVENCHY Beauty x Kang Daniel pictorial.





In one of the images, the idol is dressed sleek in a white dress shirt and black pants while posing with a GIVENCHY powder compact, while in the other, he is wearing all-black with his form-fitted turtleneck accentuating his muscular arms.





Meanwhile, the pictorial will appear in 'Marie Claire's February issue.

Check out the images below!