21

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jo Jung Suk touches hearts with his dedication to wife Gummy at '2019 SBS Drama Awards'

AKP STAFF

Jo Jung Suk touched hearts with his dedication to wife and R&B singer Gummy at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards'.

At the awards ceremony on December 31, Jo Jung Suk picked up the 'Excellence Award' for his role in the historical drama 'Nokdu Flower', and he touched hearts with his acceptance speech. The actor expressed, "I've gained another family member. I don't say these things at official, public events, but to my wife Jiyeon who still looked after me despite of her busy schedule and year-end concert - this is very embarrassing but I love you." 

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy walked down the aisle in October of 2018 after going public with their wedding in 2015.

Congrats to Jo Jung Suk on the award!

  1. Gummy
  2. Jo Jung Suk
  3. 2019 SBS DRAMA AWARDS
2 9,888 Share 81% Upvoted

1

Riki_Lee68 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I always love his drama.. What a gentleman!

Share

0

SupremeleaderKJU-1,877 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

/cringe

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

VERIVERY
VERIVERY drop 'Face It' album highlight medley
36 minutes ago   0   226

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND