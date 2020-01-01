Jo Jung Suk touches hearts with his dedication to wife Gummy at '2019 SBS Drama Awards'

Jo Jung Suk touched hearts with his dedication to wife and R&B singer Gummy at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards'.



At the awards ceremony on December 31, Jo Jung Suk picked up the 'Excellence Award' for his role in the historical drama 'Nokdu Flower', and he touched hearts with his acceptance speech. The actor expressed, "I've gained another family member. I don't say these things at official, public events, but to my wife Jiyeon who still looked after me despite of her busy schedule and year-end concert - this is very embarrassing but I love you."





Jo Jung Suk and Gummy walked down the aisle in October of 2018 after going public with their wedding in 2015.



Congrats to Jo Jung Suk on the award!